Highlands & Islands

Images reveal life on new carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

Bucketball on HMS Queen Elizabeth Image copyright HMS Queen Elizabeth
Image caption A game of bucketball on a Saturday afternoon

Life on board the Royal Navy's largest warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, have been revealed in images taken by members of its crew.

The photographs show how the personnel have been spending free time when not involved in putting the aircraft carrier through sea trials off the Scottish coast.

Boxing training below deck on HMS Queen Elizabeth Image copyright SeniorDoo1
Image caption Boxing training on the new carrier

A game of bucketball on the deck and boxing training sessions below are among the scenes captured.

Other images show the various tests being held on the carrier.

Firefighting foam tests on HMS Queen Elizabeth Image copyright HMS Queen Elizabeth
Image caption Tests of firefighting foam, which is described as environmentally-friendly

Military contractor, the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, is using the sea trials to check how the Rosyth-built ship operates.

The trials began in June before resuming again last month following a stopover at Invergordon on the Cromarty Firth.

HMS Queen Elizabeth Image copyright CPO Johnson
Image caption One of the carrier's two islands reflected on water on the deck

All images are copyrighted.

More on this story