Concern for German tourist missing on trip to Scotland

A tourist visiting Scotland has been reported missing by relatives in Germany.

Torsten Kulke was thought to have travelled to the Isle of Skye or the Western Isles on Friday.

Police said the 48-year-old could be on Skye, Lewis, Harris, North Uist or South Uist.

He is described as being 6ft 3in tall with a medium build and light brown hair.