Name for new River Ness bridge to go to public vote
- 31 July 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A public vote looks set to decide the name for a new crossing being constructed over the River Ness in Inverness.
The bridge forms part of the city's new West Link road.
Highland Council said it was planning to suggest a number of options for the name and will hold the public vote in the autumn.
The new road will form a link between the A9, A96 and A82 trunk roads.