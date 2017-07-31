Name for new River Ness bridge to go to public vote

Image copyright Stuart Black/Highland Council Image caption A section of the new bridge being lifted by a crane earlier this year

A public vote looks set to decide the name for a new crossing being constructed over the River Ness in Inverness.

The bridge forms part of the city's new West Link road.

Highland Council said it was planning to suggest a number of options for the name and will hold the public vote in the autumn.

The new road will form a link between the A9, A96 and A82 trunk roads.