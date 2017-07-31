Highlands & Islands

Man injured after falling from cliffs on the Black Isle

Cliffs rescue Image copyright RNLI/Michael MacDonald
Image caption Invergordon lifeboat crew and police were involved in the rescue

A man has been badly injured after falling from cliffs on the Black Isle in the Highlands.

The Invergordon RNL lifeboat was launched on Sunday morning after the 26-year-old fell in an area called McFarquhars Bed.

Three members of the lifeboat crew prepared the casualty to be winched onboard a coastguard helicopter.

He was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to head and leg injuries.

Officers from Police Scotland were also involved in the rescue effort.

Image copyright RNLI/Michael MacDonald
Image caption The man was airlifted to hospital in Inverness

