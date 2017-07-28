Barge falls off trailer onto A9 near Inverness
- 28 July 2017
A canal barge has fallen from a trailer and partially blocked a carriageway of the A9 in the Highlands.
The incident happened just before 14:30 at Daviot near Inverness.
No-one is thought to have been injured in the incident, but it has caused traffic to slow down in and around where the accident happened.
Traffic Scotland and Police Scotland have been issuing updates on how the situation has been affecting traffic flow.
