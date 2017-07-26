Inquiry told of large crowds at fatal crash Snowman Rally

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Joy Robson, from Skye, died after being injured in a crash while watching a stage of 2013's Snowman Rally

A car rally at the centre of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) "suffered" from large crowds, the event's deputy clerk of course has said.

Ian Campbell, 52, was giving evidence to a hearing into 2013's Snowman Rally near Inverness.

Joy Robson, 51, from Skye, died after being injured when a car hit a rock and somersaulted off the track.

Mr Campbell told the inquiry that social media and TV coverage had increased the popularity of the sport.

He told the FAI at Edinburgh Sheriff Court: "The Snowman suffers most with the number of spectators who come to watch it.

"It's a very busy event. It depends upon the weather on the morning of the rally. Diehard fans will come to the race regardless of the conditions.

"However, people who've started following the sport in recent years may decide to go if the weather is fine."

A joint fatal accident inquiry is being held into the death of Mrs Robson as well as the deaths of three people - Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan, both of Barrhead, and Len Stern, of Bearsden - at the Jim Clark Rally near Coldstream in the Borders in 2014.

'Gentle encouragement'

Mr Campbell told the hearing that marshals at the Snowman Rally sometimes had to help spectators stand in safe areas.

He said that experienced fans had developed a knowledge of where they could stand in relation to a rally race track.

Mr Campbell also said that some people did not have that understanding and staff at rallies had to tell them where they could stand.

He said: "You are your own safety officer. Common sense should come into it but sometimes people need help or encouragement to move them to into safe areas."

Image caption The inquiry heard the crash happened in the middle of a forest

Mr Campbell told the inquiry that he had acted as a marshal at previous rallies and had moved spectators who he thought were standing in inappropriate areas.

He said his tactics for getting people to move on depended upon their manner. He said that most people responded to requests.

Mr Campbell added: "A lot of the time, people just need some gentle encouragement. You just need to say 'would you move please'. Sometimes you have to be more forceful with them.

"Most folk are compliant."

'Like sheep'

The inquiry also heard of his concerns about overhanging trees and the width of the road. He said the trees prevented spectators from being able to move back.

Crown lawyer, advocate depute Andrew Brown QC, asked Mr Campbell if he had seen the rally programme.

He replied that he had not and was told by Mr Brown there was a section in it which said "where to see the action", but it had not been specific about the area involved in the fatal accident.

There were signs around the course warning that rallying could be dangerous, but Mr Campbell said he could not remember if there had been any "prohibited signs", which were designed to ban spectators from entering the area.

Mr Campbell said the course had large portions of higher ground, considered a safe place from where to watch a rally, but they were further from car parks and people tended to go to the first place they came to.

Mr Brown asked: "They follow the herd. Behave like sheep?"

Mr Campbell replied: "Yes".

Mark Stewart QC for the Highland Car Club pointed out that some people had walked a considerable distance up a hill, despite the programme telling them there was a shorter walk.

Rally marshal David Smart said he had encouraged people to go to a sensible position further up the track.

One young boy was seen filming the cars but despite repeated requests to move did not. Other spectators also ignored requests to move on.

The inquiry also heard that 2013's Snowman Rally was run "to the letter" of the Motor Sports Association's best practice and the event's safety plan operated as it should have.

The hearing was told that at 10.28 minutes and 37 seconds there was a call to stop the rally and at 10.29 and 23 seconds the rally was stopped.

The crash happened at 10.32 minutes and three minutes later the incident was reported.

Within less than one minute medical assistance was requested and within 30 seconds it was dispatched, the hearing was told.

All this happened in the middle of a forest said Mr Stewart.

The inquiry continues.