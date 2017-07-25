Woman who robbed 79-year-old in Inverness jailed

Image caption Mollie Robinson was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court

A 22-year-old woman who hit a 79-year-old with a metal pole then stole her handbag has been jailed for three years.

Mollie Robinson followed Lena Clarke as she walked home from her church in Inverness before attacking her in a street at about 21:45 on 25 January.

The mother-of-two, formerly of Aviemore and living in Inverness at the time, was seen by witnesses and on CCTV.

She was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told Robinson: "You quite deliberately targeted a 79-year-old lady late at night on her way home, to satisfy your need for drugs."