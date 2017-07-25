Highlands & Islands

Marine Harvest seeks to fill posts at Skye factory

Computer generated image of the proposed feed plant at the Kyleakin Quarry site Image copyright Marine Harvest
Image caption Computer generated image of the proposed feed plant at the Kyleakin Quarry site

Marine Harvest has begun a recruitment drive to fill 55 posts at a fish feed factory it is having built on Skye.

A quarry at Kyleakin is being developed at a cost of £93m. Highland Council approved the project in February.

The construction of the factory is expected to be completed in the autumn of next year.

Marine Harvest said the 55 vacancies were across a range of disciplines including production, logistics, maintenance and health and safety.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites