Car in fatal accident at Snowman Rally struck rock

Image caption A joint fatal accident inquiry is being held into the deaths of people at the Snowman and Jim Clark car rallies

A driver involved in a fatal accident at a rally would not have been able to regain control of his car after it struck a rock, an inquiry has heard.

Joy Robson, 51, from Skye, died after a rally car crashed at the Snowman Rally near Inverness in February 2013.

The car struck a large rock at the side of the track, causing the driver to lose control and the Honda Civic somersault for about 40m (131.2ft).

Investigator George Lemmon said what happened next was beyond the driver.

The police officer told the fatal accident inquiry (FAI) in Edinburgh it was "completely out of his hands".

"He's been launched by this large stone and it's simply a case of where the car comes to rest."

A joint FAI is being held into death of Mrs Robson as well as the deaths of three people - Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern - at the Jim Clark Rally near Coldstream in the Borders in 2014.

The inquiry continues.