A9's Cromarty Bridge reopens following three-car crash
- 24 July 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Emergency services were called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident near the A9's Cromarty Bridge.
The collision involving three cars happened just north of the crossing and for a time traffic was diverted via Dingwall.
The bridge and stretch of A9 involved has since been reopened.
There are no more details at this stage on whether anyone was injured in the accident.