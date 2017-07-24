Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Invergordon

Image copyright Royal Navy/MoD/Crown Copyright Image caption The carrier was built at Rosyth in Fife

The new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has left Invergordon on the Cromarty Firth to continue sea trials.

The warship arrived at the Highlands port for a pre-planned stopover more than two weeks ago.

While at Invergordon, precautionary checks were made of the vessel after debris had earlier become caught around on of its propeller shafts.

The item of debris cleared by itself and the propeller shaft was examined by divers.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is being put through sea trials after leaving Rosyth dockyard in Fife where it was built.