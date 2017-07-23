Injured walker rescued in Fisherfield Forest after crawling for hours

Image copyright Adam Ward Image caption Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team said the Fisherfield Forest was one of the most remote areas of the UK

A woman has been rescued from one of the UK's most remote areas after crawling for hours with an injured ankle.

The woman was attempting the "Fisherfield Five" Munros near Dundonnell with her partner when she slipped and was unable to walk further.

After a "lengthy crawl", Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team said the pair had spent the night on the mountain.

The woman was airlifted on Saturday, about 20 hours after her slip.

The pair, who are in their late 20s, initially set out on Friday to tackle the five Munros in the Fisherfield Forest, an area south-west of Ullapool known as the "Great Wilderness".

A spokesman for the rescue team said the woman had injured her ankle at about 15:00 on Friday.

Helicopter rescue

She crawled for several hours before they decided to "bed down" for the night, the spokesman said.

Neither of them had a mobile phone signal so the woman's uninjured partner set off on a five-hour walk in the early hours of Saturday morning to raise the alarm.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Stornoway airlifted the woman to Raigmore Hospital for treatment at about 10:00 on Saturday.

Fifteen members of Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team were also involved in the rescue. The team also collected the couple's camping gear from the Shenavall bothy.

Team leader Donald MacRae said: "The couple did the right thing and were both well equipped.

"We were very grateful for the air assistance received as it would otherwise have resulted in over a 10-hour stretcher carry given the truly remote location."