Salmon heads dumped in burn at Armadale on Skye
- 21 July 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A plastic bag containing a large quantity of salmon heads has been found dumped in a burn on the Isle of Skye.
Police Scotland said the fly-tipping incident had been discovered at Armadale.
The discarded heads may be connected to an attempted doorstep sale of salmon on the island.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.