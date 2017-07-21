Four teenagers arrested after man robbed in Inverness
Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with robbery in a park in Inverness.
A 31-year-old man had personal items taken from him and was injured in the incident that happened between 01:00 and 01:30 on Tuesday at Inshes Park.
Two girls aged 16 and 15 and two boys aged 16 and 14 have been arrested.
Police Scotland has appealed for information about the incident.