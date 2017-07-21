Highlands & Islands

Four teenagers arrested after man robbed in Inverness

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with robbery in a park in Inverness.

A 31-year-old man had personal items taken from him and was injured in the incident that happened between 01:00 and 01:30 on Tuesday at Inshes Park.

Two girls aged 16 and 15 and two boys aged 16 and 14 have been arrested.

Police Scotland has appealed for information about the incident.

