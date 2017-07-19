Highlands & Islands

Man found dead on Barra beach named

A man whose body was found in the Castlebay area of the Isle of Barra on 13 July has been named by police.

Iain Johnstone, 32, of Castlebay, had been reported missing before his body was discovered at Traigh a' Ghoirtein.

Police Scotland said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be made to the procurator fiscal.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites