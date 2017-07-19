Opening day of HebCelt in Stornoway on Lewis
- 19 July 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Music fans are gathering on the Isle of Lewis for the annual Hebridean Celtic Festival.
HebCelt is taking place in Stornoway and will run until Saturday night.
This year's acts include The Waterboys, Imelda May, Lucy Spraggan and Skerryvore.
Also, the Peatbog Faeries and Dougie MacLean.