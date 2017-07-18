Dashcam footage sought of crash near Drumnadrochit
Police are seeking dashcam footage of a crash involving an ambulance and motorbike near Drumnadrochit.
The collision happened two miles south of Urquhart Castle, at about 15:25 on Sunday.
The ambulance was carrying a man who had been injured in an earlier accident on the A82 at Invergarry when a bus went off the road.
The rider of the Honda Goldwing motorbike was injured and taken to hospital.
Police have made a renewed appeal for witnesses to the crash near Drumnadrochit.
They hope to speak to the driver of a blue Fiat Panda which may have been travelling south towards Invermoriston at the time.