Dashcam footage sought of crash near Drumnadrochit

Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption A biker was injured in the collision with the ambulance

Police are seeking dashcam footage of a crash involving an ambulance and motorbike near Drumnadrochit.

The collision happened two miles south of Urquhart Castle, at about 15:25 on Sunday.

The ambulance was carrying a man who had been injured in an earlier accident on the A82 at Invergarry when a bus went off the road.

The rider of the Honda Goldwing motorbike was injured and taken to hospital.

Police have made a renewed appeal for witnesses to the crash near Drumnadrochit.

They hope to speak to the driver of a blue Fiat Panda which may have been travelling south towards Invermoriston at the time.