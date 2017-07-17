Man and woman injured in disturbance on South Uist
- 17 July 2017
A man and a woman have been injured in a disturbance in a house in the Western Isles.
Police Scotland said a 41-year-old man had been arrested following the incident in the Iochdar area of South Uist.
The emergency services were alerted at about 21:00 on Sunday.
Police said the man would appear in court in due course.