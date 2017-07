Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Bryan Adams performed in Inverness on Sunday night

More than 20,000 people attended events held in Inverness over the weekend.

The Inverness Highland Games took place on Saturday and the Inverness Gala and a Bryan Adams concert on Sunday.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The city's annual games were held on Saturday

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The games featured various sports, including athletics

The weekend was one of the busiest of the year for the city.

It saw heavies' events such as tossing the caber and hammer throwing as well as shinty competitions and music from pipe bands.

Crowds will return this weekend for a concert by singer Olly Murs.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Heavy events such as tossing the caber and throwing the hammer were also held

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The weather at times over the weekend was less entertaining, with some showers on Saturday and cool and cloudy conditions on Sunday

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Inverness was the only place in Scotland Adams played as part of a wider tour

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The Highlands crowd lapping up the hits at Sunday's concert

