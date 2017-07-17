Corran Ferry service suspended for 'foreseeable future'

Image copyright Roger davies/geograph Image caption The ferry was not thought to have been badly damaged but requires a safety check

The Corran Ferry service in Lochaber has been suspended for the "foreseeable future" after the boat hit rocks near a slipway on Saturday.

The vessel was not thought to have been badly damaged but it requires a full safety check.

The service's back-up ferry, The Maid of Coul, is currently unavailable.

Highland Council, which operates the service, said it was working with third parties to "find a solution" to the matter.

Local councillor Allan Henderson said a problem with the ferry's steering caused it to drift.

He said the actions of the crew prevented the vessel from being seriously damaged.

'Repair work'

In a statement, Highland Council said: "We are currently in the process of liaising with third parties to find a solution to the technical difficulties.

"Timescales will become clearer after the engineers have had the chance to check the steering, but at present the ferry will be out of service at least today and tomorrow so that these tasks can be carried out.

"If repair work is required to the steering it could be out of service for longer."

The Maid Of Glencoul, which has been having a refit, is unable to return because a part for its steering has still to be manufactured.

The Corran Ferry allows access to and from the communities of Ardgour, Morvern and Ardnamurchan via a narrow stretch of Loch Linnhe.

It is also used by people and businesses on Mull, who first travel to the mainland on the Fishnish-Lochaline ferry.

The Corran Ferry and Fishnish-Lochaline services also offer tourists an alternative to the Oban to Mull ferry.

The ferry is usually available for the emergency services at all times.