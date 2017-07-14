Minke whale dies after tail becomes tangled in rope

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Minke whales have been feeding off Mull

An adult female minke whale has died after its tail became tangled up in rope, according to experts.

The whale was one of a number that have been feeding off the north coast of Mull.

Last week, the whale was spotted dead in the sea off the island and later washed up on a remote shoreline of the Ardnamurchan Peninsula.

Staff of the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust were able to reach its carcase on Tuesday.

Scientists at the Inverness-based Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme were able to confirm from tissue samples and photographs the entanglement was the "most likely" cause of its death.