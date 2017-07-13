Body found in Castlebay area of Barra
13 July 2017
The body of a 32-year-old man has been found in the Castlebay area of the Isle of Barra.
Police Scotland said the body was recovered from the shoreline at about 07:00 on Thursday.
There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time and the man's next of kin have been informed, police said.
Police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency were called to the scene.