Scots grandmother, 96, told to leave Australia

Image copyright Grant Family Image caption Christina Grant moved in with family in Australia after the death of a son in Scotland

A 96-year-old woman has been told to leave Australia and return to Scotland in a wrangle over her visa.

Christina Grant's family, who live in New South Wales, flew her to Australia following the death of her son and carer, Robert, in February 2015.

Her surviving son Allan and his wife Diane believe they have done everything to meet the rules of her visa.

Immigration officials, who say they have tried to work with the Grants on the matter, say she must return.

Mrs Grant is booked on a flight back to the UK on 26 July, the date her visitor visa expires.

Her family told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that the alternatives were the possibility of deportation or "years of limbo" while trying to obtain a new visa.

A cruise

Mrs Grant, a grandmother who is partially sighted and has dementia, was living near Grantown on Spey in the Highlands.

Her son Robert had been helping to look after her.

Because of the state of her health, Allan and Diane asked her to move to Australia and live with them.

They applied for a visa for her to come to Australia.

A condition of her visa was that she had to depart Australia once every 12 months but could return.

Concerned that Mrs Grant was not fit enough to fly out of Australia to meet this requirement, her family booked her on a cruise to the French territory of Vanuatu.

They believed that this trip would meet the visa requirements.

However, after the cruise the Grants were told by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection that the visa rules had not been met.

'Temporary visits'

Diane told Good Morning Scotland that immigration specialists have told the family that applying for a new visa could take up to 30 years to come through.

They are now preparing to fly with Mrs Grant back to Scotland.

Diane said: "We will have to help her find a home over there.

"We have our own life here in Australia and, while I don't want to live there, Mum wants to live here."

The Grants have highlighted their case in an effort to alert other families that may find themselves in the same situation.

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection said all visitors to Australia must hold a valid visa for the duration of their stay and comply with the conditions of that visa.

A spokesperson said: "The department is familiar with Ms Grant's case and is not making any arrangements to remove her from Australia.

"The tourist stream visitor visa is normally valid for stays of up to 12 months and, as with all visitor visas, is designed to facilitate temporary visits to Australia rather than long-term stays or residence.

"Conscious of her circumstances, the department has been working with Ms Grant to resolve her visa status, since her visitor visa expired.

"Ms Grant has no current visa applications with the department."