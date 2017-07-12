Whisky distiller appointed to Raasay Distillery

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Production of the first whisky from the new Raasay Distillery is expected to begin later this year

The tiny island of Raasay is to have it first legal whisky distiller.

Iain Robertson is a graduate of Heriot-Watt University's Brewing and Distilling School in Edinburgh.

He has been appointed distiller of R&B Distillers' Raasay Distillery, which is being constructed at the site of a former Victorian hotel.

In the past, whisky was made illegally on the island off Skye using illicit stills. The new distillery is to due to open in September.