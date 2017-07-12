Lerwick Harbour's £16.5m Mair's Pier expansion opens

Image copyright John Coutts Image caption Mair’s Pier (centre) is serving the fishing, offshore and cruise industries

A £16.5m expansion to Lerwick Harbour, named Mair's Pier, has officially opened to service port users.

The quay is being used by the fishing industry, offshore and cruise sectors.

It is the largest single capital investment in the 140-year history of the Lerwick Harbour Trust which was succeeded by Lerwick Port Authority in 1999.

The expansion is expected to lead to further development projects at the harbour.

An area of 1.5 hectares has been created for the fishing fleet and oil vessels. The project also involved construction of an 804-mdeepwater quay and the demolition of a jetty.

Further development

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Sandra Laurenson, said "Mair's Pier is a significant addition to our infrastructure and has been well received across several sectors where it will help sustain and grow activity.

"It is also very much a value-added asset as a catalyst for considerable further development, including a new fish market and fishing industry hub."

The pier was unveiled by Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott who said: "New quays, facilities and deeper, sheltered water reflect the needs of larger vessels, the ever-changing oil and gas industry and the importance of seafood to Shetland and the wider Scottish and UK economy.

"Mair's Pier is the latest major investment by a highly-professional and go-ahead port. It will not be the last, and that approach to Shetland's future is why Lerwick will remain a top UK port."

The main contractor on the project was Tulloch Developments Limited.