Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist hit by van

Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA LTD

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was hit by a van on Aberdeen's Great Northern Road.

The 34-year-old man was knocked down on the city-bound carriageway of the road, close to the White Horse Pub, at 08:10.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The van driver, a 60-year-old man, was uninjured. The road has now reopened following the collision.

Sgt Stuart Lawrence said: "We would urge anyone who has witnessed the collision who we have not already spoken with to contact us.

"The road was closed for a time while emergency services attended the scene but has now reopened and we pass on our thanks to road users for their patience during this time."