Drone used by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

Image copyright Lochaber MRT Image caption Two members of Lochaber MRT have been trained to pilot the team's drone

A Scottish mountain rescue team has been deploying a drone to help it in its searches for lost and injured climbers.

Lochaber MRT used the aerial technology last week to help find a female climber who had injured a leg on Sgurr á Bhuic.

The team has also deployed its drone over Glen Nevis to take photographs to create a 3D image of the area.

The area involved was the potential location of two hillwalkers who went missing two years ago.

Kilmarnock-born Eric Cyl, 62, was last seen heading off into the Mamore mountain range near Fort William at the end of May 2015.

Tom Brown, 65, from Lanarkshire, was last seen leaving his Lanarkshire home on 1 July the same year.

A drone was used in a search for Mr Cyl involving Police Scotland and mountain rescue teams soon after he disappeared.

Lochaber MRT hope to use its equipment in a wider search of hard to reach parts of Glen Nevis for the two missing men.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Lochaber MRT has used the drone in work to create a 3D image of an area where Eric Cyl and Tom Brown went missing

Lochaber MRT have been continuing searches for both men.

The rescue team, which so far has two of its members trained to pilot the drone, also used the technology last week to help in the rescue of climbers in difficulty on a route called Long Climb.

However, the cloud level was too low to make full use of the drone.

Image copyright Lochaber MRT Image caption The rescue team hope to make greater use of its drone in remote and difficult areas of its patch

John Stevenson, of Lochaber MRT, said the drone allowed the team to look into remote and difficult to access areas on its patch.

He said it was hoped to make greater use of the technology.

More members of the team are to be put through drone pilot training.