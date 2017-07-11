Ben Nevis Ford Model T sculpture to be made

Image copyright Ben Nevis Bronze Ford Committee Image caption A mock up of the planned sculpture

A life-size bronze replica of a Ford Model T car that was driven to the summit of Ben Nevis in 1911 is to be installed in Fort William next year.

Henry Alexander Jr, the son of Scotland's first Ford dealer, drove the Model T up and then down the mountain.

The publicity stunt was to show that the mass produced American car was superior to hand-crafted British ones.

Funding is now in place to have the sculpture made in Edinburgh and installed in Cameron Square next May.

Powderhall Bronze Foundry is to cast the sculpture.

Its previous work includes Glasgow's statue of Donald Dewar and a restoration of Greyfriars Bobby in Edinburgh.

Ben Nevis Model T Ford Committee has been leading the car sculpture project.