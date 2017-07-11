Woman, 78, found dead in gorge near Ullapool

A 78-year-old woman's death at a deep gorge near Ullapool in Wester Ross is being treated as "unexplained".

Police Scotland, who were alerted to the woman being in the ravine at 10:30 on Saturday, said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team lifted the woman's body from the gorge at Braemore Wood on a stretcher.

Police said: "Next of kin have been informed and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."