Woman, 78, found dead in gorge near Ullapool
- 11 July 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A 78-year-old woman's death at a deep gorge near Ullapool in Wester Ross is being treated as "unexplained".
Police Scotland, who were alerted to the woman being in the ravine at 10:30 on Saturday, said there were no suspicious circumstances.
Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team lifted the woman's body from the gorge at Braemore Wood on a stretcher.
Police said: "Next of kin have been informed and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."