Guests announced for pop culture festival Fort Con 2

Image caption James MacKenzie, star of cult TV series Raven, is among the event's guests confirmed

A line up of guests has been announced for the second staging of a pop culture event in the Highlands.

Fort Con in Fort William celebrates comic books, television shows and films.

The guests for Fort Con 2 include Brian Wheeler who played an Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Also, James MacKenzie, star of cult children's television fantasy adventure series Raven. A rebooted version of the show is to air later this year.

Others confirmed for the festival on 30 September include Outlander and Angel's Share star Scott Kyle and Rony Bridges, who played a First Order admiral in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Comic book guests include 2000AD and Judge Dredd artist Colin MacNeil, who was born in Fort William and grew up in Inverness.

Richmond Clements and Vicky Stonebridge, who were the organisers of former Highlands comic con Hi-Ex, and comic book artist Aly Fell are also to attend.