Work progressing on new distillery near Dingwall
The steel frame has been erected for what has been described as Scotland's first community-owned craft whisky distillery.
GlenWyvis Distillery Community Benefit Society is having the building constructed on a hillside near Dingwall.
Contractors are now working on adding the exterior walls.
The distillery's copper stills for making spirit could be installed later this month.
A crowdfunding appeal last year saw 2,600 people invest in the project.
A new share offer to gather further support is to be launched at the Black Isle Show at Muir of Ord on 3 August.