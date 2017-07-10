Work progressing on new distillery near Dingwall

Image copyright GlenWyvis Distillery Image caption Exterior walls are now being added to the steel frame of the new distillery

The steel frame has been erected for what has been described as Scotland's first community-owned craft whisky distillery.

GlenWyvis Distillery Community Benefit Society is having the building constructed on a hillside near Dingwall.

Contractors are now working on adding the exterior walls.

The distillery's copper stills for making spirit could be installed later this month.

A crowdfunding appeal last year saw 2,600 people invest in the project.

A new share offer to gather further support is to be launched at the Black Isle Show at Muir of Ord on 3 August.