Twin Atlantic added to Belladrum music festival

Scottish rockers Twin Atlantic are returning to the Highlands' Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival.

The Glasgow-based band, who last appeared at Bella in 2012, are to headline the Hothouse Stage on 4 August.

The festival near Beauly is taking place from 3-5 August.

Twin Atlantic, who played Glasgow's TRNSMT festival at the weekend, join Franz Ferdinand, The Pretenders and Sister Sledge on Bella's line-up.

Also performing at Bella will be Scottish singer KT Tunstall, Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit, rock veterans Feeder, songwriter Birdy, Glaswegian noise-pop artists Honeyblood and musician William McCarthy.

Karine Polwart, Neon Waltz and Hot Dub Time Machine are also due to appear.