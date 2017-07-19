Pensioner jailed for murdering woman in Inverness

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said Ms MacKay made "great efforts" to defend herself against her attacker Taylor

A pensioner has been given a life sentence for the murder of a woman in her home in Inverness.

Michael Taylor, 72, had denied killing 60-year-old Elizabeth MacKay, who was also known as Muir, in March last year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard earlier how prosecutors were unable to discover why he punched and struck her with a pot or pan in an attack.

Taylor's trial heard that police found his fingerprints and "large amounts" of his DNA at the scene.

Detectives also discovered that Taylor had admitted assaulting Ms MacKay to two people following the crime.

Taylor will serve a minimum of 16 years in jail.

Following the sentencing, Nicky Patrick, procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime, said: "Michael Taylor carried out a brutal attack which left a woman dead in her own home and her murder was a great shock to the local community.

"Despite denying the crime, the commitment of police and prosecutors ensured that he did not escape justice for his appalling actions"

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Elizabeth MacKay was killed in her home last year

The court heard that police were unable to find out why Taylor, whose wife died 20 years ago, attacked Ms MacKay.

Police investigating the crime believed that he attacked her at some time between 28 March and 31 March last year.

Following the conviction, Det Ch Insp Keith Hardie, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said Ms MacKay "made great efforts to defend herself, but it was sadly not enough".