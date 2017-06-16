Cyclist seriously injured in Inverness crash
- 16 June 2017
A cyclist is receiving treatment in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision involving a lorry.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Essich Road in Inverness at about 17:30 on Thursday.
The cyclist was taken to the city's Raigmore Hospital.
The road was closed for several hours to allow for a police investigation but has since reopened.