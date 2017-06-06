Woman grabbed in early-morning assault in Nairn

Police have appealed for information after a woman was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning in Nairn.

She was grabbed as she walked in the area of the town's Church Street and Mill Road at about 02:00.

The woman was not injured but left badly shaken by the incident, police said.

Officers said passing motorists may have recorded the attack or the moment the man approached the woman on dashboard-mounted cameras.

Det Con Graham Taylorson, the investigating officer, said: "This was a particularly distressing incident for the victim and so we are keen for any members of the public who have knowledge of this incident, are aware of any comments on social media or were in the area at the time, to come forward with information.

"The man has been described as a white male, aged around 25-30 and wearing a light-coloured top."

The officer added: "Drivers who were out in the vicinity who have dashcam footage of this area are also asked to come forward and provide any information they feel may be relevant."