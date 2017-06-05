Manchester attack: Funeral for Barra's Eilidh MacLeod

Image copyright Eilidh MacLeod Family Image caption Eilidh MacLeod was among the 22 people killed in last month's attack

Family and friends of Manchester Arena attack victim Eilidh MacLeod have gathered on her island home of Barra for her funeral mass.

The 14-year-old is to be carried from her home to Our Lady, Star of the Sea, in Castlebay, for the service.

Eilidh's friend, Laura MacIntyre, 15, was injured in the terrorist attack which killed 22 people on 22 May.

The girls, from the Castlebay Community School in Castlebay, Barra, were attending an Ariana Grande concert.

They had travelled to Manchester for the event with members of their family.

Scottish Government ministers - including Deputy First Minister John Swinney, Humza Yousaf MSP and Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan - are expected to attend the ceremony.

Image copyright PA Image caption A piper led a procession along Traigh Mhor beach in Barra

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "I know that everyone in Scotland will join me in sending our heartfelt sympathy to Eilidh's family and friends ahead of what will be the most difficult day imaginable.

"Everything that I've heard, seen or read about Eilidh shows that she was a vivacious, fun-loving young woman with a bright future ahead of her, and I know that the community on Barra will pay her a fitting tribute. Her family are in my thoughts."

Businesses on the island are to shut for the whole of Monday or a number of hours as a mark of respect and to allow staff to attend the funeral.

A large procession is anticipated to follow the hearse as it carries Eilidh's body from the church to Vatersay, an island connected by causeway where she is originally from, for her burial.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham have sent a message and wreath.

Eilidh's body was repatriated by plane on Sunday.

On the arrival of the plane at Traigh Mhor beach runway, Barra's parish priest Fr John Paul MacKinnon performed a blessing over the casket.

A procession of six firefighters and two other groups of men carried the coffin across the sand to the hearse.

A crowd of around 50 people were at the airport to observe the ceremony and about two dozen vehicles followed as the family made its way home to Castlebay.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod had gone to Manchester with members of their families

Barra's community has been fundraising for the families of both victims.

Money is to be donated to Eilidh's favourite charity, Cobhair Bharraigh, a local home-based support service and day care centre.

In a statement released last month along with photographs from her childhood, Eilidh's parents, Roddy and Marion, described their daughter as "beautiful, popular and talented".

They said she was "a loving sister" who loved socialising with friends, and who had an "unsurpassed" love of music.

"Eilidh and Laura were so excited about going to the concert together but what should have been the perfect ending to a fantastic trip ended so tragically," they said.

"We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery.