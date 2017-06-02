Funeral for Eilidh MacLeod who died in Manchester attack

Image copyright Eilidh MacLeod Family Image caption Eilidh MacLeod was in Manchester with a friend

A funeral is to be held next week for Barra teenager Eilidh MacLeod who was among the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

The 14-year-old is to be carried from her home to Our Lady, Star of the Sea, in Castlebay, for the funeral mass on Monday morning.

Eilidh's friend, Laura MacIntyre, 15, was injured in the terrorist attack.

The girls, from the Castlebay Community School on the Isle of Barra, were attending an Ariana Grande concert.

They had travelled to Manchester for the event with members of their family.

Image copyright Laura MacIntyre Family Image caption Laura MacIntyre was injured in the attack

Last week, Eilidh's parents, Roddy and Marion, said in a statement their daughter had been "beautiful, popular and talented".

They described her as "a loving sister" who loved socialising with friends, and who had an "unsurpassed" love of music.

"Eilidh and Laura were so excited about going to the concert together but what should have been the perfect ending to a fantastic trip ended so tragically," they said.

"We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery."