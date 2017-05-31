Police called after pupil takes knife to Inverness school
- 31 May 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police were called to a school in Inverness after a pupil was found with a knife.
Police Scotland said no-one was injured in Tuesday's incident.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said Inverness Community Beat officers dealt with the matter.
The officers will be working with staff at the school, which has not been named, over the next few days "to provide reassurance to all involved".