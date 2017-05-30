Letter thanks Manchester for help and resolve after attack

Image copyright Eilidh MacLeod Family Image caption Eilidh MacLeod was among those killed in the Manchester Arena bombing

An islands council has thanked the people of Manchester for their actions to help two girls and their families caught up in last week's attack.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, died and her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, was badly injured in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The girls, from the Castlebay Community School on the Isle of Barra, were attending an Ariana Grande concert.

Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - has written to Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham.

In the letter, the comhairle's convener Norman MacDonald said: "People throughout the Outer Hebrides were deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the terrible event in Manchester on the evening of Monday 22 May.

"For us this dreadful incident occurred far away but it is all the more poignant given that two young girls, Eilidh MacLeod and Laura Macintyre, from one of our schools were involved in the attack and this morning we woke up to the news that Eilidh had succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack.

Image copyright Laura MacIntyre Family Image caption Laura MacIntyre was injured in the attack

"Needless to say, our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of all those affected and we can only hope the others who were injured make a full recovery.

"Laura remains in a serious condition in a hospital in Manchester.

"We will be supporting the MacLeod and Macintyre families, both in Barra and in Manchester, and are ready and willing to assist in whatever capacity we can.

"I thank the people of Manchester and the emergency services for all that they have done to help people in their time of need."

Mr MacDonald added: "I am confident that, given time, our communities will recover from this barbaric attack on our young people. Tony Walsh's poem This is the Place epitomises the resilience and determination already shown by the people of Manchester.

"Communities in the Hebrides stand in solidarity with you and our thoughts will be with you all during the challenging times ahead."