Manchester bomb attack schoolgirl's 'remarkable progress'

Image caption Laura MacIntyre has been able to speak to her family

Manchester bomb attack victim Laura MacIntyre has made "remarkable progress", her parents have said.

The 15-year-old has been in hospital since suffering "horrendous" injuries in last week's terror attack.

Her parents Michael and Nan MacIntyre, from Barra, said their daughter "is amazing us every day with her strength and determination".

Laura's friend Eilidh MacLeod was killed in the suicide bombing following a concert by pop star Ariana Grande.

A total of 22 people died at Manchester's MEN Arena when suicide bomber Salmen Abedi struck.

Mr and Mrs MacIntyre said Laura had "sustained horrendous injuries", but has now been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk to them.

Laura and Eilidh, both pupils at Castlebay Community School on Barra, were reported missing after they failed to get in touch with family following the explosion.

It was later confirmed that Eilidh was among the dead, while Laura was found in hospital.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Laura MacIntyre (left) with her friend Eilidh MacLeod who was killed in the blast

In a statement, Laura's parents said: "We have been overwhelmed by the love, help and support from everyone. It means so much to us.

"Laura sustained horrendous injuries. The main worries being head and leg injury.

"She is making remarkable progress. Today she came off the ventilator and is talking and recognising us. She is amazing us every day with her strength and determination.

"We have a long way to go but we are going in the right direction. We are so lucky to have her. The hospital and the staff are amazing."

The couple added: "We only wish that Eilidh was here too, our hearts and thoughts are with Eilidh's family."

In a statement released at the weekend, Eilidh's parents Roddy and Marion MacLeod said: "We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery."