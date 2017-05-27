Manchester Attack: Eilidh MacLeod's family pays tribute

Image caption Eilidh MacLeod had a "unsurpassed" love of music and loved socialising, her family said

The parents of Eilidh MacLeod, who died in the Manchester bombing, are "at a loss without her", they have said.

In an emotional tribute to the 14-year-old from Barra, dad Roddy and mum Marion said she was "beautiful, popular and talented".

Eilidh was among 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

She had been at the US singer's gig with friend Laura McIntyre, who was seriously injured in Monday's attack.

The MacLeod family also released a number of pictures of Eilidh.

'Most difficult time'

In the statement, they described her as "a loving sister" who loved socialising with friends, and who had an "unsurpassed" love of music.

"Eilidh and Laura were so excited about going to the concert together but what should have been the perfect ending to a fantastic trip ended so tragically," they said.

"We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery."

The MacLeods said losing Eilidh was "undoubtedly the most difficult time of our lives" but messages of support from well-wishers in Scotland, Manchester, and across the world had brought them "great comfort".

"The offers of help and support have been truly overwhelming and greatly appreciated," they said.

They also thanked emergency services for doing "everything in their power to help following the explosion".