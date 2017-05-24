Firefighters free one-tonne bull stuck in bog on Skye

Image copyright SFRS Image caption The bull was uninjured

Firefighters worked for four hours to free a one-tonne bull from a peat bog on the Isle of Skye.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the stuck animal at about 15:00 on Tuesday.

The bull had got into difficulty in a bog near Struan Hill Road in north Skye.

Retained fire crews from Portree and Broadford managed to rescue the animal by digging around it using spades and other equipment.

The fire service said: "The uninjured animal was then transferred into the care of the owner."