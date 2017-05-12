Skier and climber Myrtle Simpson receives Polar Medal

Image copyright PA Image caption Myrtle Simpson receives the Polar Medal from Prince William

A woman described as a legend of Scotland's climbing and skiing communities has been awarded the Polar Medal in a ceremony in London.

Myrtle Simpson, who is originally from Aldershot and now lives in the Cairngorms, has been recognised for achievements in the Arctic.

In the 1960s she became the first woman to ski across Greenland with four others on an unsupported expedition.

She received the Polar Medal from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Mrs Simpson's husband, Hugh, was awarded the same accolade more than 50 years ago.

The Simpsons are only the second husband and wife to both be awarded the medal. Sir Ranulph Fiennes and his late wife Virginia were the first.

The medal is approved by The Queen and is given to those who have undertaken expeditions in extreme hardship.

Image copyright Myrtle Simpson Image caption Myrtle Simpson crossing Greenland in the 1960s

The Polar Medal was first awarded in 1904 as a reward to those who took part in Captain Scott's first expedition to Antarctica.

Mrs Simpson, who is in her 80s and worked at Belford Hospital in Fort William after qualifying as a radiographer, went on her first expedition to the Arctic in the 1960s.

After becoming the first woman to ski across Greenland, she attempted to ski to the North Pole in 1969, getting further than any other woman had previously.

Her husband, her companion on all her Arctic expeditions, was awarded his own Polar Medal for his work in the Antarctic.

Mrs Simpson is an experienced climber and has completed routes in Scotland as well New Zealand, Peru and China.

She is also known as the "mother of Scottish skiing" by playing a part in establishing Scotland's first ski centres, including CairnGorm near Aviemore.

In 2013, she became the sixth recipient of The Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture. The accolade was presented at the Fort William Mountain Festival.