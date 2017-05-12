Firefighters return to scene of wildfire on Black Isle

Image caption Smoke rises from Tuesday's large woodland blaze

Firefighters have had to return to the scene of a major wildfire on the Black Isle in the Highlands.

On Tuesday, eight appliances were sent to Craigie Woods near North Kessock to bring a large woodland blaze under control.

Earlier on Friday, fire crews were back at the woods to deal with a fresh outbreak of fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the new incident had been dealt with.