Artist to highlight beach pollution

An artist has collected pieces of plastic from 60 Scottish beaches for an exhibition highlighting marine pollution.

Julia Barton gathered the rubbish from locations in Shetland and between Cape Wrath and Gairloch in the Highlands.

Her exhibition, NEO Terra, has involved four years of research into the impact of marine plastics on the environment.

It will be held at Ullapool's An Talla Solais Gallery this weekend and the Scottish Parliament later this year.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is a large floor-based map featuring islands created using plastiglomerates, melted plastic mixed with pieces of shell and wood.

The material is a by-product of waste burned on beaches by people.