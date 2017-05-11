Ross County cuts season tickets costs by £100

Image copyright PA Image caption Ross County's last home game of the current season will be free of charge to home and away fans

Scottish Premiership club Ross County has cut the costs of its season tickets for next season.

The Dingwall-based club has reduced the price of an adult season ticket for the Jail End south stand by £100 to £200.

It has also reduced the prices offered to young fans, including a new £5 season ticket for under 12s, and cut over 65s and over 75s' costs.

The lowered prices follows the club's offer of free entry to home and away fans for its last game of this season.

Hamilton Academical will visit the Staggies' Global Energy Stadium on Tuesday 16 May with the match kicking off at 19:45.

Ross County's chairman Roy MacGregor said the decision to offer cheaper season tickets had followed a meeting with fans.

'Too expensive'

He said: "We have been holding regular supporters meetings this season and it became apparent from those that football in general has become too expensive.

"We've not raised the price of season tickets for five years but we wanted to go further than that and try to make football more affordable and get more people along on a Saturday afternoon.

"Bringing the price of an adult season ticket for the Jail End down from £300 to £200 is quite a dramatic discount and, we hope it will really make those seats more accessible to those who may have struggled at the old price."

He added: "People who want to sit in the East/West stands have had their season ticket prices frozen again and they will be able to take advantage of a 10% discount through our early bird scheme."

The club has put information on how to obtain the free tickets for the 16 May game on its website.

Both County and Hamilton are in the bottom half of the Scottish Premier League, with the Highland side in seventh spot and Hamilton in 10th.