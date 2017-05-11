Course changed after entire Inverness class fails

A course has been redesigned after all the students who sat it last year were given fails.

Twenty students signed up for the Higher Media studies course, run and marked by Inverness College UHI.

Most of those on the course were 17 and 18-year-olds hoping to use the mark from their studies to go to university.

The college said that following a routine review it was delivering a "redesigned" national certificate programme in media.

Last year's situation prompted an internal review and also an investigation by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

The SQA said the nationally-available 2016 Higher Media assessment had "performed as intended".

Inverness College UHI is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

The college said it reviewed its curriculum on an annual basis and added new courses to fit "local and regional demand".

A spokesman said: "The college continues to deliver a national certificate programme in media, which has been redesigned to provide direct progression into HND Visual Communications.

"The annual review of the college curriculum takes account of a range of factors and is largely informed by demand, employment prospects and progression opportunities.

"The college does not comment on the process and outcome of any specific internal reviews."