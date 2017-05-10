Effort to create a Gaelic glossary of LGBTI terms

Image copyright AFP

Gaelic speakers have been asked to help develop a glossary of LGBTI words and terminology in the Gaelic language.

The initiative is being led by Equality Network as part of its wider work, and follows events it held recently in the Western Isles.

Scotland's national Gaelic college, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, and the University of Edinburgh have been approached about helping to develop the lexicon.

However, input has also been sought from speakers in the general public.

Eventually, the glossary could be published as an online resource.

Scott Cuthbertson, development manager at Equality Network, LGBTI terminology was "changing very fast".

He said: "Non-binary, trans or intersex are terms relatively new even to English.

"We have made our information available in Gaelic before, such as our last hate crime campaign, but there is not always agreement about how some of terms should be translated into Gaelic."

Mr Cuthbertson added: "One of the topics that came up in the Western Isles is the need for us to do more to reach out to Gaelic communities.

"So we want to develop a lexicon to use, and to work with Gaelic speakers to develop it."