Firefighters tackle large wildfire on Black Isle

Firefighters are tackling a large woodland blaze near North Kessock on the Black Isle.

Eight appliances have been sent to the scene, understood to be at Craigie Woods, including a water bowser.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was reported at 15:30.

