Firefighters tackle large wildfire on Black Isle
- 9 May 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Firefighters are tackling a large woodland blaze near North Kessock on the Black Isle.
Eight appliances have been sent to the scene, understood to be at Craigie Woods, including a water bowser.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was reported at 15:30.