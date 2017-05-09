Negotiations taking place on forming Highland coalition

Negotiations are being held on forming a coalition of councillors that would then seek to form an administration to run Highland Council.

Independents, the largest group of councillors elected last week, are holding talks with others.

The SNP group has said a deal has been done between the independents, Liberal Democrats and Labour councillors.

However, the independents have said that nothing has been agreed and negotiations were continuing.

The SNP has accused the independents of failing to negotiate with them on the potential of forming an administration.

The results of last week's local elections saw 28 independent candidates elected followed by the SNP on 22, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats with 10 each, Labour three and Scottish Greens one.

The Conservatives were the first to be elected to Highland Council in 22 years.

Pippa Hadley's win for the Scottish Greens was a first for the local authority, which had no representative from that party previously.

A minority independent administration led Highland Council before the election.